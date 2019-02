Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why does cannabis make some people anxious?

Regina Leader-Post spoke to Zach Walsh, a psychology professor at UBCO, about what causes cannabis to have differing effects.

Walsh explained that the chemical make-up of what is ingested changes a person’s reaction to it when crossing the blood-brain barrier.

