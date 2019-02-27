Influential QS World University Rankings put UBC in top 10 for four subject areas

The University of British Columbia is among a handful of elite institutions to rank in the top 50 in 41 of 48 subjects tracked, according to the QS World University Rankings. UBC also ranks among the top 10 universities in the world in four different subjects amongst over 1,200 international universities.

“UBC’s performance in this year’s rankings demonstrates significant research and academic depth in a broad range of subject areas that clearly marks our university as one of the very best in Canada,” said UBC Provost and Vice-President, Academic Andrew Szeri. “I’m proud of these impressive results and the contributions of the entire university community, which continues to drive our research and academic excellence on the global stage.”

UBC’s Library and Information Management subject was ranked the best in the world, making it the only Canadian university to rank number one overall in any subject. The university also ranked first in Canada in a total of ten subjects including sports-related subjects (third overall in the world), geography (fifth in the world), mineral and mining engineering (ninth in the world), earth and marine sciences (12th in the world), agriculture and forestry (15th in the world) and psychology (16th in the world)

UBC’s top subject rankings were coupled this year with gains in over half of the fifty subject areas tracked by the QS University Rankings. Notable improvement in broad subject rankings included engineering and technology (rising 25 spots), natural sciences (rising 16 spots), social sciences and management (rising 15 spots) and arts and humanities (rising 10 spots).

UBC’s overall rankings and contributions to academic research reinforce a broader trend of research excellence across the country. According to QS University Rankings, Canada is home to 4.8 percent of the world’s top research departments.

The QS University Rankings have been published since 2004. Since then, QS’s rankings have grown to be one of the world’s most popular sources of comparative data about university performance. Their subject rankings tables were visited over 37 million times in 2018, and their overall rankings tables over 73 million times.