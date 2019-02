Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doug Ford’s health care ‘super agency’ is a solution in search of a problem

The Star published an op-ed by Carey Doberstein, a professor of political science at UBC, about the government’s plan to consolidate health care administration.

The article also appeared on MSN.