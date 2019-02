Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dementia law report recommends better oversight on health care consent

The Vancouver Sun quoted Krista James, national director of Canadian Centre for Elder Law at UBC, in an article about a report on the rights of people with dementia.