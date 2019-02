Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wilson-Raybould ‘anxious’ to testify on SNC-Lavalin – but it’s not clear how much she can say

CBC reported that Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, senior associate counsel at Woodward and Company LLP and a professor at UBC’s Peter A. Allard School of Law, will appear at the justice committee in the Jody Wilson-Raybould case.

The Calgary Herald also quoted Turpel-Lafond.

Stories also appeared on Yahoo, and iPolitics.