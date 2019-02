Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Heroin buyers club’ vision unveiled for legal heroin sales in B.C.

CBC spoke to Evan Wood, executive director of the BC Centre on Substance Use and a UBC professor, about “heroin compassion clubs” be set up in B.C. to tackle the number of overdose deaths.

Similar articles appeared on Global and in the Vancouver Courier.