Finding the right wine expert to help you select your next bottle

The Conversation published an op-ed about choosing wine, which mentioned research from UBC.

The study, by PhD student Camilo Pena and Annamma Joy, a professor at UBCO, found that the opinions of a group of experts from Montreal were different to those from the Okanagan.