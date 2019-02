Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Study finds Okanagan Lake a ‘surprising source of carbon dioxide’

Global News spoke to Melanie Jones, a professor of biology at UBCO’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, about research which suggests Okanagan Lake may be a contributing factor to greenhouse gases.

The article also appeared on MSN.

Castanet also reported on the study and spoke to UBCO soil scientist Andrew Midwood