DIY fades as paintmakers cater to a new favorite: Do-it-for-me

Bloomberg quoted Elizabeth Dunn, a psychology professor at UBC, in an article about the trend for hiring professional house painters.

Dunn’s research found that bought time tends to make people happier than acquiring more material things.