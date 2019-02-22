Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Event: UBC and Musqueam to raise Musqueam flag on campus

Date/Time: Monday, February 25, 10 a.m.

Location: SUB North Plaza, adjacent to the North Parkade, UBC Vancouver Campus

Meeting point: In front of the UBC Life Building (6381 Student Union Blvd)

Parking: North Parkade (map)

Event details: The ceremony will witness the raising of the Musqueam Indian Band flag as it is permanently installed on UBC’s Vancouver campus. The flag raising acknowledges and respects the traditional, ancestral and unceded land of the Musqueam people, and the relationship between UBC and Musqueam.

The flag will be raised by Musqueam students and the ceremony will be attended by the Musqueam chief, councillors, elders and community members. UBC President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Santa J. Ono will attend, along with Chancellor Lindsay Gordon, staff, faculty, students and other guests.

More information: https://ceremonies.ubc.ca/musqueam-flag-raising/

Interviews:

• Musqueam representatives including Chief Wayne Sparrow

• UBC President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Santa J. Ono