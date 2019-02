Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More money in B.C. budget for wildfire response as natural disaster costs soar

Global News spoke to Julien Picault, an economics instructor at UBCO, about the budget for tackling wildfires in B.C.

“It’s basically the bare minimum that the government is allocating for wildfire response but it’s not enough if fires were as strong as they were in the past,” he said.

