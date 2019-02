Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lowball prices on stock options could be Silicon Valley’s juiciest perk

The Wall Street Journal spoke to Will Gornall, a professor of finance at UBC, in an article about stock options in Silicon Valley.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.