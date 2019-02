Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Automated speed enforcement also helps reduce crime: UBC study

The Indo-Canadian Voice cited a UBC study which found that the use of automated speed enforcement cameras can also reduce crime.

The research was led by Shewkar Ibrahim, a PhD student in civil engineering.