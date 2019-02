Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers unveil new ‘crystal ball’ future of virtual reality

Global News reported on research by Sid Fels, an engineering professor at UBC who has developed a “crystal ball” to take virtual reality gaming to a new level.

The story also appeared on News 1130 and Breakfast Television.