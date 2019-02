Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Half of Canada’s prisoners were abused as children, McMaster study suggests

CBC cited the work of Ruth Elwood Martin, a professor at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, whose research is part of a larger study into abuse suffered by prisoners when they were children.

The story also appeared on Global.