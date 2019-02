Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Common yeast infection pill linked to miscarriages

People quoted Vanessa Paquette, a pharmacy researcher at UBC, about new research which links a yeast infection pill to higher risk of miscarriage.

Paquette co-authored an accompanying editorial to the study.

A similar story appeared in Romper.