App helps families looking after seniors avoid ‘caregiver burnout’

The Vancouver Sun reported on an app developed by Christina Chiu, a master’s student at UBC, and her startup company CareCrew, a team working out of UBC’s downtown Innovation Hub.

The app aims to help families manage the care of seniors living at home.

The story also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.