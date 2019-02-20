Why the price of almost everything could go up in 2020

Business in Vancouver quoted UBC researcher David Gillen in a story on the economic impacts of new controls on pollution from ships plying international waters.

“My sense is we’re not going to see substantive increases in consumer prices as a consequence of the fuel cost increase, say, on container ships. But where you are going to see it is in the movement of commodities. And so those input prices are going to go up, and they are going to have a trickle-down effect to consumer goods,” said Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the Sauder School of Business.