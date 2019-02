Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

If you die alone and unloved, will your pet eat you? A National Post Valentine’s Day investigation

The National Post spoke to Stanley Coren, a professor emeritus at UBC and expert in dog psychology, for a Valentine’s Day article.

The piece also appeared in the Regina Leader-Post.