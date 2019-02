Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kids Take Over UBC

On February 17, bring your entire family to this kid-run arts festival! Meet royals at the UBC Opera, play with instruments at UBC School of Music and dance at the Museum of Anthropology.