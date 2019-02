Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What you need to know about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Andrew Martin, a UBC law professor, commented on CBC about the SNC-Lavalin affair and the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

CBC also published a letter in support of Wilson-Raybould. Patricia M. Barkaskas, an instructor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Sarah Hunt, a professor of First Nations and Indigenous studies at UBC, were among the signatories.