Scientists study past volcanoes in B.C. to understand climate in the future

The Canadian Press published several articles about research at UBC which is looking at past volcanoes in B.C.

The study is being conducted by Alex Wilson, a PhD student, and Kelly Russell, a professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.

The article appeared in the Ottawa Citizen, MSN and Surrey Now-Leader.