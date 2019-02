Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian minister resigns from Trudeau’s cabinet amid scandal

Reuters quoted Richard Johnston, a political science professor at UBC, in an article about the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould.

“This is bigger trouble for the government than almost anything else that has come along so far,” he said.

Similar articles appeared in U.S. News and The Guardian.