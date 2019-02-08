Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Poll shows Metro Vancouver wants SkyTrain to UBC Vancouver campus

Global reported on a poll which found that the majority of people in Vancouver support the SkyTrain extension to UBC, especially if the university helps to pay for it.

Michael White, associate vice president of campus and community planning at UBC, commented in the Vancouver Sun and The Province that the SkyTrain would contribute to the transit system for the region and support the campus community.

Articles also appeared on News 1130, in the Georgia Straight, Daily Hive and the Indo-Canadian Voice.