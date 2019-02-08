Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is your editor asking you to be an expert on something new today?

Is your editor asking you to be an expert on something new today?

The University of British Columbia has people who can help you with that. Actual experts. More than 1,260 of them, covering just about any hot topic you might be assigned. They are available to answer your phone calls and emails, and you can get their contact info from the UBC Experts Guide.

We have recently updated the Guide to add new experts and improve search results. Using it is as easy as using Google. You type your topic into a box and the Guide produces a list of UBC experts.

For example, let’s say your topic is housing…

That will bring up 10 experts for you to speak with…

They include urban planners, geographers, sociologists and economists. They can all tell you something about housing.

Click on a name, and you’ll find more detailed information about that person and their expertise. The best part? Direct contact info, right there on the left side of the page! All that’s left for you to do is pick up the phone.

We encourage you to make use of the UBC Experts Guide, and share the link with colleagues in your newsroom. If you’d like to receive UBC media releases and other newsworthy items of interest by email, you can subscribe here.

If you have any questions, UBC Media Relations staff are here to help. You can find our contact information on the UBC News website.