Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Time running out for orcas, belugas trapped in icy ‘whale jail’

National Geographic spoke to John Ford, a professor of zoology and orca expert at UBC, about captive orcas and belugas held in freezing waters in Russia while the authorities decide what to do.

“The longer these killer whales are held in this substandard facility, the more difficult it will be to adapt back to a life in the wild,” he said.