‘Beef of the sea’: Canada urged to allow seal harvest for fine dining

CTV spoke to Andrew Trites, a marine mammal expert at UBC, about seal hunting in B.C. which would allow the meat to be sold in restaurants.

Trites commented on how the cull could impact higher levels of the food chain, and how the international community might respond.