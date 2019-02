Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Liberals hoping to recruit more diverse slate of candidates

Allan Tupper, a professor in UBC’s political science department, spoke to News 1130 about the B.C. Liberal Party’s online recruitment drive.

“The sense of people in politics must be that online recruitment might be the best way to attract people who are not necessarily engaged in politics now,” he said.