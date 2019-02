Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver real estate: Which cities are seeing the biggest drop in home prices?

Tom Davidoff, a UBC professor of economics, spoke to CTV about Vancouver’s real estate market.

“Eventually, if the house doesn’t sell, they’re going to have to cut prices. So, typically when homes are slow to sell this month—that does predict falling prices next month,” he said.