Students pitch solutions to global issues in UBC World's Challenge Challenge

Event: UBC World’s Challenge Challenge

Date/Time: Thursday, February 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: C.K. Choi Building ( map ), 1855 West Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Parking: Rose Garden Parkade ( map )

Event details: Six three-person teams of UBC students will be facing off, Dragon’s Den-style, on Thursday, Feb. 7, in the UBC World’s Challenge Challenge—a competition in which students pitch their solutions to global problems. Read more about the World’s Challenge Challenge here.

The winning team will receive $6,000 and a place in the third annual World’s Challenge Challenge Global Finals, held in June at Western University in London, Ont.

Teams will have seven minutes each to convince a panel of judges, made up of UBC faculty and alumni, that their proposal is worth supporting. Proposals being pitched include:

a program to minimize effects of stove pollution in the global south

a low-cost electron microscope for diagnosing disease

a database for the preservation of Indigenous knowledge

an automated waste-sorting system to reduce the waste burden of developing countries and improve recycling efforts

an offline reporting and data-collection application to track incidents of sexual violence in sub-Saharan Africa

a platform that provides access to revenue-based financing for emerging entrepreneurs across the globe

Note to media: contact Thandi Fletcher to arrange for interviews with participants ahead of this evening’s event.