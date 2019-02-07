World's Challenge Challenge participants Denby McDonnell, Narayan Gopinathan and Jordan Konyk (from left to right) will be pitching a program to minimize the ill effects of stove pollution.

Students pitch solutions to global issues in UBC World’s Challenge Challenge

Feb 7, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

Event: UBC World’s Challenge Challenge

Date/Time: Thursday, February 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: C.K. Choi Building (map), 1855 West Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver

Parking: Rose Garden Parkade (map)

Event details: Six three-person teams of UBC students will be facing off, Dragon’s Den-style, on Thursday, Feb. 7, in the UBC World’s Challenge Challenge—a competition in which students pitch their solutions to global problems. Read more about the World’s Challenge Challenge here.

The winning team will receive $6,000 and a place in the third annual World’s Challenge Challenge Global Finals, held in June at Western University in London, Ont.

Teams will have seven minutes each to convince a panel of judges, made up of UBC faculty and alumni, that their proposal is worth supporting. Proposals being pitched include:

  • a program to minimize effects of stove pollution in the global south
  • a low-cost electron microscope for diagnosing disease
  • a database for the preservation of Indigenous knowledge
  • an automated waste-sorting system to reduce the waste burden of developing countries and improve recycling efforts
  • an offline reporting and data-collection application to track incidents of sexual violence in sub-Saharan Africa
  • a platform that provides access to revenue-based financing for emerging entrepreneurs across the globe

Note to media: contact Thandi Fletcher to arrange for interviews with participants ahead of this evening’s event.

