Students pitch solutions to global issues in UBC World’s Challenge Challenge

Event: UBC World’s Challenge Challenge
Date/Time: Thursday, February 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: C.K. Choi Building (map), 1855 West Mall, University of British Columbia, Vancouver
Parking: Rose Garden Parkade (map)
Event details: Six three-person teams of UBC students will be facing off, Dragon’s Den-style, on Thursday, Feb. 7, in the UBC World’s Challenge Challenge—a competition in which students pitch their solutions to global problems. Read more about the World’s Challenge Challenge here.
The winning team will receive $6,000 and a place in the third annual World’s Challenge Challenge Global Finals, held in June at Western University in London, Ont.
Teams will have seven minutes each to convince a panel of judges, made up of UBC faculty and alumni, that their proposal is worth supporting. Proposals being pitched include:
- a program to minimize effects of stove pollution in the global south
- a low-cost electron microscope for diagnosing disease
- a database for the preservation of Indigenous knowledge
- an automated waste-sorting system to reduce the waste burden of developing countries and improve recycling efforts
- an offline reporting and data-collection application to track incidents of sexual violence in sub-Saharan Africa
- a platform that provides access to revenue-based financing for emerging entrepreneurs across the globe
Note to media: contact Thandi Fletcher to arrange for interviews with participants ahead of this evening’s event.