Popular music is getting sadder and angrier, new study finds

UBC music historian David Metzer commented on a new study that found popular music lyrics have become gradually angrier and more fearful since the 1950s.

“It came as a surprise — I didn’t notice a growing anger, and sadness is always part of music,” Metzer, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Inside Science.