Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Living well while dying

Castanet published an article about research from UBC’s Okanagan campus which looked at the benefits to those who have hope and family support while living with terminal cancer.

“The participants in this study worked hard to live a life rather than live an illness,” said Carole Robinson, a professor emeritus in the school of nursing.