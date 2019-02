Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Black History should be required learning in school curriculum, B.C. mom says

Annette Henry, and professor and the David Lam Chair in Multicultural Education at UBC, spoke to Star Vancouver about the need for Black History in the school curriculum.

“For young children to not see themselves represented in schools, to learn about their history, it says, ‘I really don’t matter. I really don’t count,’” she said.