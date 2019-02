Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Green inequity’ plagues U.S. cities, study finds

Mother Nature Network reported on a new study from UBC which looked at the inequality of access to green space in cities.

“Vegetation keeps our cities cool, improves air quality, reduces storm water runoff and reduces stress — it makes a huge difference in citizens’ well-being. The issue is that when access to greenery isn’t equitable, those benefits aren’t always fairly distributed,” says Lorien Nesbitt, a postdoctoral research and teaching fellow at UBC’s department of forestry.