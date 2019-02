Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cycling in a car-centred city

The Record reported on a study co-authored by Rebecca Mayers, a PhD candidate at UBC’s School of Community and Regional Planning, which looked at the experiences of cyclists in a mid-sized city.