Study shows how terminally ill cancer patients choose to live life with meaning

Kelowna Daily Courier reported on a study from UBC’s Okanagan campus that looked at how hope, positivity and family support are beneficial during the advanced stages of cancer.

Study author Carole Robinson is a professor emeritus at UBCO’s school of nursing.