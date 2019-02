Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mongolia speaker expelled amid ongoing battle against corruption

Al Jazeera spoke to Julian Dierkes, a UBC professor and expert on Mongolia for an article about the expulsion of the parliament speaker and an ongoing corruption scandal.

“The allegations against former speaker Enkhbold have been mounting since the 2016 parliamentary election,” he said.

Dierkes wrote an article on the same subject for East Asia Forum.