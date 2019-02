Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Modular building planned for UBC Okanagan as engineering school booms

The Vancouver Sun reported on a new building project at UBC’s Okanagan campus to house increasing numbers of engineering students.

The paper spoke to Rehan Sadiq, associate dean for engineering school, and to Rob Einarson, associate vice-president of finance and operations.

The article also appeared in The Province.