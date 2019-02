Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

International students concentrated in Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria, report says

CBC spoke to Jason Ellis, a professor at UBC’s faculty of education, for an article about international students in B.C.

Ellis said that public schools should focus on public education.

The article also appeared on Yahoo.