Giant plastic and styrofoam whale meant to raise awareness of ocean pollution

CBC reported on an art installation which is being created at UBC.

Joyce Majiski is building an exact replica of a humpback whale out of styrofoam and plastic sourced from landfill. The project aims to bring awareness of the damage caused by garbage in the oceans.