Climate change is roasting the Himalaya region, threatening millions

National Geographic quoted Michele Koppes, a climate scientist at UBC, in an article about how climate change is affecting the Himalayas.

She says that local communities are left vulnerable as glaciers and snowpack melt more rapidly.