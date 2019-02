Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plan to build SkyTrain to UBC moves another step forward with council endorsement

CBC reported on plans to extend the SkyTrain to UBC after Vancouver city council endorsed the project.

A similar article appeared on Daily Hive and Vancouver is Awesome.