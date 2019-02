Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Surrey Now-Leader reported on research from UBC which is looking at the challenges children face when they start high school.

“We hope to create resources to share with parents in the community. One would be a large multi-user website, somewhere for parents to go who are wondering, ‘What can I do to help my kid?'” said Ellen Jopling, a master’s candidate in clinical psychology at UBC.