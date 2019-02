Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New immigrants’ Vancouver houses worth $824,000 more

The Vancouver Sun quoted Daniel Hiebert, a geography professor at UBC, for an article about the value of new immigrants’ homes in Vancouver.

The article also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.