Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Judges cannot be overly swayed by victim impact statements: legal experts

The Canadian Press spoke to Benjamin Perrin, a law professor at UBC, in an article about victim impact statements in court.

“There’s a lot of caution that needs to be taken by judges in considering the victim impact statements, but they do provide valuable evidence that can be a source for them to arrive at a fair and appropriate sentence,” he said.

The article appeared on CBC, City News, Burnaby Now and North Shore News.