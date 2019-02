Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Liberals and Greens turn to new strategies after byelection defeat

CBC spoke to Gerald Baier, a political science professor at UBC, about the Green Party defeat in the Nanaimo byelection.

“The Greens have to ask themselves the question — have they made themselves a little less relevant by being part of this NDP government?” Baier said.