Vancouver man arrested in underage-sex sting still has valid teaching licence

Star Vancouver quoted Charles Ungerleider, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of educational studies, in an article about a private school teacher who was arrested in an underage sex sting but who still holds a teaching license.

Ungerleider stressed the importance of being able to trust teachers.