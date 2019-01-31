Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC appoints Robin Ciceri as the new Vice-President, External Relations University News

The University of British Columbia has appointed Robin Ciceri as the new Vice-President, External Relations, effective March 1, 2019.

Ciceri brings to the role extensive senior leadership experience within the B.C. post-secondary system and the Government of British Columbia. In her new role, Ciceri will lead UBC’s communications, campus and community planning, government relations and broad-based engagement with communities.

“I am excited to welcome Robin to the UBC team,” said UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Santa Ono. “With a depth of knowledge and experience to draw upon, Robin will serve the university well in helping us accomplish the vision, commitments, goals and actions set out in our strategic plan, Shaping UBC’s Next Century.”

Ciceri joins UBC from The Research Universities’ Council of British Columbia, where she has served as President, responsible for system leadership, strategic advice, and communicating and advocating on behalf of the presidents of B.C.’s research-intensive universities.

Previous to this, Ciceri held a number of senior leadership positions in the Government of British Columbia, including Deputy Minister of Advanced Education and Labour Market Development, Deputy Minister of Small Business and Revenue, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and CEO of the Public Sector Employers’ Council Secretariat.

“UBC holds a distinctive place, recognized for outstanding students, remarkable faculty with global impact and dedicated staff who collectively shape the university,” Ciceri said. “I look forward to working with President Ono and my colleagues on the leadership team, the talented members of the External Relations portfolio, with academic leaders, faculty and students, and the broader community to advance UBC’s core mission.”

Ciceri brings a demonstrated ability to advocate, engage and create partnerships, as well as lead negotiations and facilitate collaborations between sectors including government, post-secondary institutions, Indigenous partners, business, industry and communities.

She currently serves on the boards of the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research, the BC Academic Health Sciences Network, the Digital Technology Supercluster, LifeSciences BC and the BC Council for International Education.