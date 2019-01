Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Roger Wong, executive associate dean of UBC’s faculty of medicine, was interviewed on CKNW‘s Simi Sara Show about Alzheimer’s. In a second episode Wong talks about research, and a third episode looks at prevention.