Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Downtown Eastside academics work alongside first responders to reduce B.C. overdose deaths

Georgia Straight reported on work by researchers and first responders in the Downtown Eastside to improve services for overdose prevention and response.

“In practice, this has meant our on-the-ground social-science work has an impact in informing the overdose response,” said Ryan McNeil, a UBC professor and team leader with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.